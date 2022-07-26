Student Loan Servicers Told Not to Contact Borrowers as Payment Pause Deadline Nears

With student loan payments scheduled to resume in September, the Biden Administration has not yet made a decision about debt forgiveness or another postponement of the payment freeze. Cody Hounanian, executive director at the Student Debt Crisis Center, explains why he is optimistic that student debt cancelation will happen.

A little more than a month before the student debt moratorium is scheduled to end, the federal government has told loan servicers not to contact borrowers about resuming payments, a trade group official said Monday.

The Education Department has been telling loan servicers not to reach out to borrowers as recently as “the last couple weeks,” said Scott Buchanan, the executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, which represents all of the companies that service the federal loans subject to the administration’s moratorium.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Monday that loan servicers have been told not to contact borrowers.

President Joe Biden in April extended the pause on federal loan repayments until Aug. 31, saying the nation was still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

A White House official said Monday night that “no decision has been made" about whether to extend it again. The official said Biden will make a decision before Aug. 31.

