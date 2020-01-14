A student was shot to death Tuesday at a Houston-area high school, and a suspect remained at large, officials said.

Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, confirmed the shooting victim at Bellaire High School had died. She gave no other information except that classes would go on Wednesday and took no questions.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside the school, Houston NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reported. There were conflicting media reports about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the school.

There has been a shooting at Bellaire High School. The suspect is still at large. Please avoid the area and/or remain in your home until you receive further information from the City of Bellaire. — City of Bellaire (@cityofbellaire) January 14, 2020

Bellaire, which is southwest of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes. Officials gave no update on the suspect's status later at a news conference.

Television footage from the school showed students gathered outside and police cars and an ambulance with their lights blazing.