Subway's sauces to be sold at Walmart, grocery stores nationwide

Subway is bringing four different sauces to grocery stores and other retailers.

By LeAnne Gendreau

Subway Sweet Onion Teriyaki Sauce with Asian Chicken Bowl
Subway

Four of Subway’s sauces will be available in stores nationwide this month, the company has announced.

Subway has partnered with T. Marzetti Company to bring these flavors to grocery stores and other retailers:

Baja Chipotle

Subway Baja Chipotle Sauce with Grilled Shrimp Salsa
Creamy Italian MVP

Subway Creamy Italian MVP Sauce with Tortellini Salad

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Subway Roasted Garlic Aioli Sauce with Loaded Fries

Sweet Onion Teriyaki

The sauces will come in 16-ounce bottles and they will be available next week at select grocers and retail stores across the country, including Walmart, Kroger and Albertson’s, according to Subway.

More stores will be added later.

“Subway fans love our signature sauces. Three of the new retail sauces – Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle – are inspired by guests’ in-restaurant favorites, and we’ve added an exclusive flavor to this collection with a Creamy Italian MVP, a new twist on Subway’s MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette®,” Paul Fabre, senior vice president of Culinary and Innovation at Subway, said in a statement.

Subway and T. Marzetti Company have also collaborated on recipes for each of the sauces. See the recipes below.

Learn more here.

