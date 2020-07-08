scotus

Supreme Court Rules Religious Groups Can Opt-Out of ACA's Birth Control Mandate

The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the Trump administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control

By Jessica Gresko

Justices of the United States Supreme Court sit for their official group photo at the Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Seated from left, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr.. Standing from left, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Supreme Court is siding with the Trump administration in its effort to allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women as required by the Affordable Care Act.

The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

“We hold today that the Departments had the statutory authority to craft that exemption, as well as the contemporaneously issued moral exemption. We further hold that the rules promulgating these exemptions are free from procedural defects,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote.

As a result of the Obama-era health law most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women, in their insurance plans.

