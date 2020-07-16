Supreme Court Won't Change Florida Voting Rules for Felons

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Thursday to make it easier for hundreds of thousands of convicted felons in Florida to vote if they haven't paid all their court fines.

A majority of Florida's more than three-quarters of a million residents with prior felony convictions who might take part in elections are Black and more likely to vote Democratic, and they could be a significant voting bloc in a state where election results are often close, NBC News reported. A 2019 state law allows convicted felons to vote if they have completed all the terms of their sentences, including jail time, parole and fines.

But a coalition of civil rights groups said most of them likely could not afford to pay off the remainder of their fines, and what’s more, the state is unable to tell them what they owe. The ex-convicts would risk prosecution if they claim they are eligible to vote but actually aren’t, and yet they have no way of knowing their voting status because the state can’t tell them whether they owe fines or what the amounts are, the groups said.

