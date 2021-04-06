Suspect Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Maryland Shooting

A Navy Hospital Corpsman shot and critically injured two people at an office park in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday and then drove to Fort Detrick where he was fatally shot by personnel there, police said.

The shooter went into a business, causing people inside to flee, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. He could not say whether the shooting was inside or outside. He said after that shooting the suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick and was killed there.

The first shooting happened at the Riverside Tech park, about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. The Navy did not release further details.

"We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe,” Lando said.

The suspected gunman is a 38-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman, Navy spokeswoman Gabrielle Dimaapi confirmed in a statement.

“The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, Maryland, involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased.”

No information was immediately released on any relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.