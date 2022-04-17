South Carolina

Suspect in South Carolina Mall Shooting on House Arrest After Judge Sets $25,000 Bond

Jewayne Price will be allowed to travel from his home to work while on house arrest

The suspect in a South Carolina mall shooting in which nine people were wounded has been released under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after a judge set a $25,000 surety bond.

The suspect, Jewayne Price, is also barred from contacting any of the victims, Columbia police said on Twitter.

Price will be allowed to travel from his home to work while he is under house arrest.

Neither Price nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment.

