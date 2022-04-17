Suspect in South Carolina Mall Shooting on House Arrest After Judge Sets $25,000 Bond

The suspect in a South Carolina mall shooting in which nine people were wounded has been released under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after a judge set a $25,000 surety bond.

The suspect, Jewayne Price, is also barred from contacting any of the victims, Columbia police said on Twitter.

Price will be allowed to travel from his home to work while he is under house arrest.

Neither Price nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: In a court hearing a short time ago, a judge set a $25,000 surety bond for shooting suspect Jewayne Price. He is also on house arrest & ordered to wear an ankle monitor. The judge will allow Price to travel from home to work certain times of the day. pic.twitter.com/I9RwY9dP5Z — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 17, 2022

Read the full story at NBCNews.com