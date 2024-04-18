Pennsylvania

Caught on camera: Pennsylvania Taco Bell manager saves choking baby

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Taco Bell manager in Pennsylvania is being hailed a hero for helping a baby who had stopped breathing.

This all happened on Saturday in Richboro, Pennsylvania.

Léelo en español aquí

Surveillance video shows a woman in the drive-thru holding her baby before she jumps and screams for help.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
The manager of a Taco Bell in Pennsylvania is being hailed as a hero after she saved a baby who was choking.

The restaurant's manager comes running from the side door.

She helped the mother perform CPR while another worker called 911.

U.S. & World

Science 2 hours ago

Jawbone found by rock-collecting child identified as U.S. Marine who died in 1951 training accident

social media 3 hours ago

Hyundai pauses X ads over pro-Nazi content on the platform

The manager says she knew what to do because something similar happened to her daughter when she was little.

She said that she is not a hero, but just happened to be in the right place to help out a fellow mother.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us