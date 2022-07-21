TACO BELL

Taco Bell Sued After a Dallas Store Manager Allegedly Attacked 2 Customers With Scalding Water

A store manager poured the water over the customers, severely injuring them, after they complained about an incorrectly prepared order, the lawsuit alleged.

Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Two Taco Bell customers say they sustained serious burns when a manager at a Dallas store poured scalding water on them as they complained about an incomplete order, a lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit against the restaurant chain, publicized Tuesday by one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, claims Brittany Davis and a minor identified only as C.T. were left with permanent skin damage and a lifelong change to their appearance from the incident. 

The suit filed July 13 in a Dallas County district court alleges Taco Bell and workers at the restaurant displayed gross negligence and hiring negligence that set in motion the alleged attack.

In a statement, Taco Bell said it takes the safety of workers and customers seriously and has been in touch with franchise owner and operator described in the suit. The company declined further comment citing pending litigation.

Taco Bell's parent company Yum! Brands, and a regional franchisee entity, North Texas Bells, which are also named in the suit, did not respond to requests for comment.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

TACO BELLLawsuits
