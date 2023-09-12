Look inside the most expensive home sold in San Diego County last month — the Crescent House mansion

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A seaside home designed by the famed Mission Hills architect who also crafted singer Alicia Keys’ swanky La Jolla mansion has sold for $16.25 million, which is the most expensive home sale in San Diego County for August, according to the San Diego Association of Realtors (SDAR).

The home was first listed in June 2022 for $23.5 million but sold on Aug. 19 at a number closer to its 2016 selling price of 11.1 million. At that time, it was the most expensive home ever sold in the coastal town of Encinitas. It sold in 28 days.

Complete with unobstructed ocean views, ceiling-high windows and an infinity pool where it got its namesake, the Crescent House boasts more than 18,000 square feet of sleek designs and modern touches. With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the home serves as a posh living space with accommodations for guests or for family living.

A half-spiraled staircase leads residents and guests from large common rooms to lofty bedrooms. West-facing windows that touch the ceiling offer full sunset views over the ocean.

Wallace Cunningham, a three-time Architectural Digest Top 100 designer, is the artist behind the Neptune Avenue home. The home was named the Crescent House after its moon-shaped infinity pool, which greets visitors as they step inside.

“The design is not based on a preconceived idea, it’s really a journey and collection of information,” Cunningham said in a press release. “It’s a sculpture of movement, space, and light that acts on your senses and emotions.”

It took three years to build and was completed in 2003.

To see the full listing for this property, click here.

9 photos


A common area in the Crescent House makes for cozy, fireside conversations.


With west-facing windows, living areas at the Crescent House get full views of the ocean at any given time.


The west-facing backyard of the Crescent House offers full views of the ocean.


A look at one of the restrooms at the Crescent House.


An impressive half-spiral staircase at the Crescent House.


The Crescent House got its name from its crescent moon-shaped infinity pool, which is overlooked by an outdoor terrace.


A bedroom at the Crescent House allows for a view of the ocean with its ceiling-high windows.


Encinitas' Crescent House has an unobstructed view of the ocean, right from its backyard and balconies.


The front of the $23.5 million Crescent House in Encinitas.

This article tagged under:

Encinitasreal estateSan Diego CountyNorth County

