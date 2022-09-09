Target's Car Seat Trade-In Event Is Coming Up. Here's When It Is, and How It Works

Parents, this one's for you.

Beginning this month, all Target locations will hold a car seat trade-in program where guests bring into the store one old, expired or damaged car seat to be recycled, and receive a coupon for a new car seat or stroller in exchange.

According to Target, the twice-a-year program, established in 2016, has so far recycled 1.97 million car seats.

Here's how the program works, when it begins, and what the restrictions are.

When Can I Trade in My Car Seat?

Target's upcoming car seat trade-in window begins Sept. 11 and runs through Sept. 24. Old, damaged and expired car seats brought into Target within that window will be recycled, and a coupon will be given to customers in exchange.

What Kinds of Car Seats Are Accepted?

According to a press release from Target customers can bring in any "old, expired or damaged car seat" to any Target store. From there, Target will work with its partner Waste Management to recycle the product's materials, which are then used to create items like pallets, plastic buckets, construction materials and more.

What Do Customers Get in Exchange?

Any customer that brings in a used car seat during the recycling event window will receive a 20% coupon that can be applied to one new car seat or stroller. The coupon can also be applied to select baby gear, Target says.

According to Target, the 20% coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 2022 and will be added to a customer's Target app, or Target Circle account.

For more information, visit this page.