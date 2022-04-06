lottery winner

A California Lottery Winner Pushed the Wrong Button — and Won $10 Million

A “rude” customer bumped into her, she said, making her accidentally select a different ticket

By Heather Navarro

Lottery Scratch Scratchers Instant

What to Know

  • A California Lottery scratcher at a Tarzana Vons supermarket was bought by accident.
  • The woman who bought it said she accidentally pushed the wrong button.
  • She ended up winning a shocking $10 million.

After an accidental bump at a Tarzana Vons supermarket, a woman ended up selecting $30 of the wrong scratcher — but it really turned out to be the right one, because she would end up winning an incredible $10 million. 

“I’m still in shock,” LaQuedra Edwards said. 

Edwards said she visited the store in November 2021. She had just dropped $40 into the California Lottery scratcher machine and was about to make her selection. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A “rude” customer then bumped into her, she said, making her accidentally select a $30 200X Scratchers ticket. This was not what she was going to pick.

Virginia Apr 5

Woman Wins $110K in Lottery After Retrieving Ticket She'd Thrown Away

Uniondale Feb 25

NY Man Wins $10 Million Lottery Scratch-off — Again

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards told the California Lottery. 

Normally, she bought cheaper-priced scratchers and was irritated that most of her money had gone to one ticket. 

She went to her car and scratched the $30 ticket. To her amazement, she’d won the top prize: $10 million.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right,” she said. 

Edwards plans to buy a house and start a non-profit. 

“All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich,’” she said.

This article tagged under:

lottery winnerSouthern CaliforniaLos Angeles CountyLottery TicketCalifornia Lottery
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us