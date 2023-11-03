Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film takes its final bow at the box office this weekend

After a whirlwind four weeks in theaters, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film has shattered records and helped the theater industry weather a light release calendar.

Heading into its final weekend, the Eras Tour film has collected $150 million in domestic receipts and more than $200 million globally.

So far, the Eras Tour film is the highest-grossing domestic and global concert film release of all time, but lags just behind "Michael Jackson's This Is It" concert documentary's global haul.

Taylor Swift takes her final bow at the movie box office this weekend.

After a whirlwind four weeks in theaters, the singer's Eras Tour concert film has shattered records and helped the theater industry weather a light release calendar.

Heading into its final weekend, the Eras Tour film has collected $150 million in domestic receipts and more than $200 million globally. That global haul represents more than 18% of the $1.092 billion total global box office earned since the film was released Oct. 13, according to data from Comscore.

"It's been a remarkable, one-of-a-kind, record-breaking and influential run for the Eras Tour, not to mention a huge win for Taylor Swift and theater owners," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com.

Expectations are that Swift will add another $10 million domestically this weekend and could be the number one film at the box office once again.

So far, the Eras Tour film is the highest-grossing domestic and global concert film release of all time, but lags just behind "Michael Jackson's This Is It" concert documentary's global haul of $262.5 million.

Box office records (Taylor's version) Highest opening weekend for a concert film: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — $92.8 million

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — $92.8 million Widest domestic release for a concert film: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — 3,855 locations

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — 3,855 locations Highest-grossing concert film domestically: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — $150 million, and counting

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — $150 million, and counting Highest-grossing concert film worldwide: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — $203.8 million, and counting

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — $203.8 million, and counting Highest-grossing concert film documentary worldwide: "Michael Jackson's This Is It" — $262.5 million Source: Comscore

Swift's concert film release came at an opportune time. Labor strikes in Hollywood led a number of films to depart the theatrical calendar, including the much-anticipated "Dune: Part Two" from Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Entertainment.

"One movie can make all the difference," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "This incredible box office performance is made all the more impressive given the film's truncated release pattern that had it essentially playing on big screens four days a week."

Swift's unique release, coupled with her decision to distribute the film through theater chain AMC instead of a traditional Hollywood studio, has also led to increased speculation about where the concert film will land on streaming.

Taylor Swift's previous movies Taylor Swift: Journey To Fearless (2010): aired on The Hub, which has since been rebranded as Discovery Family, and then made available on DVD

aired on The Hub, which has since been rebranded as Discovery Family, and then made available on DVD Taylor Swift: Speak Now World Tour Live (2011): made available on DVD

made available on DVD The 1989 World Tour Live (2015): released through Apple Music

released through Apple Music Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour (2018): streaming on Netflix

streaming on Netflix Taylor Swift: City of Lover Concert (2020): ABC TV Special

ABC TV Special Miss Americana (2020): streaming on Netflix

streaming on Netflix Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020): streaming on Disney+



Currently, it appears that Swift is waiting for the SAG-AFTRA strike to wrap up before negotiating with streamers for the rights to her concert film. The film is much-coveted in the industry and a big bidding battle is expected.

Swift has previously worked with Apple Music, Netflix and Disney to release filmed versions of her concerts and documentary projects.