Teen charged with murder after boy, 12, shot dead while filming music video

A teen has been charged with murder after a 12-year-old boy was killed by a single gunshot while shooting a music video in Northwest Philadelphia on Saturday, officials said.

In a statement on Sunday, police said that a 17-year-old boy has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and related offenses after 12-year-old Ethan Parker was shot and killed in an incident that happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street in Philadelphia.

Ethan, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, where he was pronounced at about 12:51 p.m.

Officials said the teen who has been charged -- now identified as Marvin Playfair -- was in the residence at the time the shooting occurred and, through investigation, was allegedly identified as the person who pulled the trigger in this incident.

NBC10 spoke to some of Ethan's family members, each holding back tears as they thought about this loss.

"We never left the house and didn't say I love you. I said that to him Saturday morning. I was leaving for work and I said, 'Hey, I love you, I'll see you later, I'll see you when I get off.' He said, 'I love you too, mommy, have a good day at work.' That was my last conversation with him," said Ethan's mother, Zakira Brice.

Brice said Marvin invited her son to his home that day to make music, and that wasn't out of the ordinary. Her other son, a 15-year-old, tagged along with Ethan to Marvin's house.

At some point, Brice said her 15-year-old son was in the bathroom when he heard gunshots and saw his brother, Ethan, on the floor.

Police said Playfair had pointed guns at people before.

"They called, and I was at work, and all I heard was screaming, and they said 'Mommy, come home.' And I left right out, and when I got to the hospital, my baby was gone.” Brice said.

Ethan's family said he was a kid with a big heart and big dreams. His goal was to play in the NFL.

"I really wish that he gets the justice that he needs because my brother didn’t deserve this. He was only 12," Ethan's sister said.

