Texas hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park as officials warn of extreme heat

He was found semi-conscious on the River Trail, halfway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch

By Nicole Tan

A view of the River Trail within Grand Canyon National Park.
Courtesy NPS

A Texas man died while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

The National Park Service identified the hiker as Scott Sims, 69, of Austin. He was found semi-conscious on the River Trail, halfway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch.

Park officials received a report of a semi-conscious hiker around 7 p.m. Saturday. Sims became unresponsive shortly after and bystanders initiated CPR while three NPS paramedics responded from Phantom Ranch, the park service said. All resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Sims had been trying to reach Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay through the South Kaibab Trail, according to a statement. The park service said temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) in the shade.

"Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.," the statement said.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating Sims' death.

Park service data on deaths in national parks found that hiking is the deadliest recreational activity in the Grand Canyon, resulting in 18 deaths between 2014 and 2019. Of those, eight were reported to be of environmental cause. Hiking is the second-deadliest recreational activity behind driving across all national parks.

