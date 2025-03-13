Texas megachurch founder Robert Morris indicted on charges of lewd acts with a child

The founder of a Texas megachurch who resigned as senior pastor last year after he admitted "inappropriate sexual behavior" in the 1980s has been indicted on five criminal counts involving a child, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.

Robert Morris, 63, who founded Gateway Church in Southlake, is charged with five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The abuse began in December 1982 when Morris was visiting the Hominy, Oklahoma, home of the victim, the attorney general’s office alleged. He was 21 and she was 12 at the time.

It continued for four years, the office said.

Pastor Robert Morris at the Gateway Church Dallas Campus on June 11, 2020. (Alex Brandon / AP file)

It was not clear whether Morris had an attorney in the criminal case announced Wednesday.

Gateway Church in Southlake, which is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is the one of the largest megachurches in the United States.

In June, after Cindy Clemishire came forward to accuse Morris of sexually abusing her as a child, Morris said he engaged in “inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady in a home where I was staying” in a statement to the evangelical news site The Christian Post.

“It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong,” he said.

Three days later, he resigned as senior pastor, and the church’s Board of Elders said it had not been aware of the girl’s age or the length of the alleged abuse.

“The elders’ prior understanding was that Morris’s extramarital relationship, which he had discussed many times throughout his ministry, was with ‘a young lady’ and not abuse of a 12-year-old child,” the board said at the time.

A voicemail left with the church’s administrative offices was not immediately returned after business hours Wednesday evening.

Robert Morris and his wife and child in 1984. (Courtesy Cindy Clemishire)

A multicounty grand jury returned the indictment against Morris, the attorney general's office said."There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children,” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in the statement.

“This case is all the more despicable because the alleged perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position," Drummond said. "The victim in this case has waited far too many years for justice to be done."

Cindy Clemishire on Christmas Day 1982. (Courtesy Cindy Clemishire)

The indictment, which refers to the girl only as C.C., alleges that Morris inappropriately touched the girl, beginning around Dec. 25, 1982, when she was 12, and again on other occasions when she was 13 to 14 years old, including once when he rubbed himself on her. He also on one occasion took off the girl's clothes when she was 12, the indictment says.

Clemishire said Morris told her to keep the abuse a secret. (Nitashia Johnson for NBC News)

Clemishire told NBC News last year that the abuse started when Morris, an evangelist, was staying at the family's home on Christmas Day.

Clemishire said Morris told her: “Never tell anyone about this. It will ruin everything.”

In a written statement Wednesday, she said she was grateful to authorities for their work on the criminal case.

“After almost 43 years, the law has finally caught up with Robert Morris for the horrific crimes he committed against me as a child. Now, it is time for the legal system to hold him accountable," she said.

In 2007, Clemishire hired Drummond to represent her in seeking restitution from Morris to cover the cost of her counseling. The negotiations fell apart when Clemishire was not willing to sign a nondisclosure agreement, she has told NBC News.

Morris was a member of President Donald Trump's spiritual advisory committee during his first term.

After the allegations were made public last year, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said Trump had not been aware of the allegations.

Morris was not in custody Wednesday, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said. Charges will be entered Thursday in Osage County, and a judge will set an initial appearance and bond.

"The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office will work with Morris’ attorneys for him to surrender himself," the attorney general's office said.

The charge of lewd or indecent acts on a child is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, the office said.

