Texas Museum Removes Trump Wax Figure After Visitors Kept Attacking It

Louis Tussaud's Waxworks transferred the statue from the gallery to a storage unit

A wax museum in San Antonio, Texas, was forced to remove its statue of former President Donald Trump because visitors kept attacking it.

Louis Tussaud's Waxworks transferred the statue from the gallery to a storage unit after the museum's guests repeatedly punched and scratched the figure, causing damage.

"It's a presidential figure," said Suzanne Smagala-Potts, a spokesperson for the museum's parent company, Ripley Entertainment. "Sometimes people will take a swipe at them, but they did that with Obama, Bush, and they've done it with celebrity figures as well. It's just something that happens."

