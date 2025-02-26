Texas probes medical school's use of bodies without consent following NBC News investigation

This article is part of “Dealing the Dead,” a series investigating the use of unclaimed bodies for medical research.

Texas state regulators are investigating a medical school’s failure to notify surviving family members before cutting up and leasing out the bodies of their loved ones.

The Texas Funeral Service Commission notified the University of North Texas Health Science Center on Oct. 18 that it was opening an investigation into the center’s body donation program, according to a letter obtained by reporters this week through a public records request.

The notice of complaint was issued one month after NBC News published an investigation revealing that the Fort Worth-based center had dissected, studied and leased out hundreds of unclaimed bodies without prior consent from the dead or any survivors.

The center’s failure to obtain permission from next of kin before using corpses for medical research — and its refusal to immediately release remains to survivors who came forward later — may have violated state law, Funeral Service Commission investigator Rudy Villarreal wrote in the letter addressed to the Health Science Center’s president, Sylvia Trent-Adams, who has since resigned. Villarreal also alleged that the center failed to get permission from regulators before shipping bodies and body parts across state lines.

The Funeral Service Commission, which regulates body donation in the state, has the power to issue fines against programs for violations. In a statement Wednesday, the agency confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Health Science Center spokesperson Andy North said the center has been “working diligently to ensure a complete and accurate production” of documents requested as part of the probe.

The Funeral Service Commission investigation is part of a cascade of changes and official actions triggered by NBC News’ reporting. The news organization discovered dozens of families who said they would have claimed their loved ones’ bodies and given them proper funerals if they had been told about their deaths. Some were still searching for their relatives, unaware that they had died. The dead included military veterans, people who struggled with drug addiction and homelessness, and a young murder victim.

The Health Science Center shipped many of the bodies and body parts to out-of-state medical schools, device makers and health care education companies — charging $649 for a head, $900 for a torso, $703 for a pair of legs.

In response to the reporters’ findings, the Health Science Center announced in September that it was suspending its body donation program, firing the officials who led it and hiring a consultant to review the program’s operations. North issued a statement last fall apologizing to the affected families.

Dallas and Tarrant counties — which had provided the Health Science Center with more than 2,300 unclaimed bodies under contracts dating back to 2019 — ended their agreements with the center. Device makers, research companies and other groups that had relied on the center for bodies — including Boston Scientific and the U.S. Army — canceled or re-evaluated their business relationships with the program. And last week, a Texas state senator introduced a bill to ban the use of unclaimed bodies without consent.

In its October letter, the Funeral Service Commission asked the Health Science Center to turn over documents related to the operation of its body donation program and set a 15-day deadline to comply. North said the Health Science Center was later granted a 45-day extension and has been providing records on a monthly rolling basis.

So far, the center has turned over more than 1,800 documents, a Funeral Service Commission official said.

Separately, the commission sent the Health Science Center a cease-and-desist letter in November ordering it to end its practice of disposing of corpses by liquefying them through a process commonly referred to as water cremation, which the commission said is illegal in Texas.

In its official response to the commission, sent Dec. 4, the Health Science Center defended its use of water cremations, which are formally known as alkaline hydrolysis, but said it had already halted the practice in September.

