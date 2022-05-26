Uvalde school shooting

Texas School Shooting: Bidens to Travel to Uvalde on Sunday

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to "grieve with the community," according to a White House statement released Thursday.

A gunman stormed into Robb Elementary in Uvalde onTuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers in the United States' deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre.

