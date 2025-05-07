A North Texas high school senior is fighting for his life after suffering a fall while playing a game that's popular with students about to graduate. His parents are warning others about the potential dangers of the game "Senior Assassin."

Isaac Leal is a student and baseball player at South Grand Prairie High School, according to his mom.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Leal, 17, should be getting ready to graduate, but instead, he's fighting for his life at Medical City Arlington.

“I have not been able to go home because I can't imagine going home without him," said Raquel Vazquez, his mother, who has been by his side.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

She said her son was playing "Senior Assassin" when he fell off the back of a Jeep.

The game has become an unofficial tradition for high school seniors. Players are assigned a target and they spray them with water guns. Some law enforcement agencies across the country have spoken out with safety concerns, including the concern that some guns look real.

"They were playing 'Senior Assassin.' He jumped on a young girl's Jeep as it was parked. The girl reversed and took off and drove for five minutes at a high speed to where he could not jump off. She hit a dip and that's where I was told, allegedly, he flew off the Jeep and hit his head," explained Vasquez.

Cell phone video and a neighbor's surveillance video show Leal on the back of the Jeep in an Arlington neighborhood. Another surveillance video captured when an ambulance arrived and first responders tended to Leal, who was taken to the hospital, where he has been since.

“I believe God does full miracles, so I'm asking for full restoration, full restoration of every cell of his body, not the vegetable state that they say," explained Vasquez.

She and her family said they want to move Leal to a different hospital for different care.

"Now he's too unstable to get moved. We can't even roll him in the bed without his vitals reacting," said Vasquez.

The incident happened on April 20, according to Arlington Police, who are now investigating.

"We have been in contact with Mr. Leal’s family and we are currently investigating this incident to determine whether a criminal offense occurred," said Arlington Police in a statement.

The department said it was first made aware of the incident on Saturday, May 3, when Leal's family contacted officers and filed a report.

"In reviewing calls for service from the date the incident occurred, April 20, we learned that EMS responded to the accident site for what was described as an unconscious person," the department said. "PD, however, was never dispatched, and we were not notified that Mr. Leal’s injuries stemmed from a traffic incident until we spoke with his family this past weekend. The APD Traffic Division is leading the investigation. Based on the evidence we have reviewed, it appears Mr. Leal was hanging out the back of the vehicle when the accident occurred."

Vasquez said she has many questions about what exactly happened.

For now, she and her family want to warn others about "Senior Assassin" and potential dangers.

"There's a reason why they're telling you not to play it, don't play it. It's not worth it, it's not worth it," said Vasquez.