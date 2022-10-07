Donald Trump

The Justice Department Believes Trump Might Have More White House Documents

The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated the concern to Trump's lawyers, sources said

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday.

The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated that concern to Trump's lawyers, the sources said.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the department believed Trump had not returned all of the documents he took from the White House. This was also confirmed by The Wall Street Journal.

Donald Trump
