‘They're screaming': 911 call reveals aftermath after 6-year-old boy falls off roller coaster in Florida

Police in Florida have released body cam footage showing officers treating a child after falling from a roller coaster last week.

Florida officials say the 6-year-old boy was hospitalized on Aug. 3 after being found suffering "traumatic injuries" 20 feet below the tracks of a roller coaster at the Fun Spot America Amusement Park in Kissimmee.

A 911 call obtained by NBC affiliate WESH-TV revealed the moment a park employee talked with a dispatcher as the boy was heard screaming and crying in the background.

"Do not move him unless he is in danger," the dispatcher told the employee.

"The child fell off the ride. Right now, we have him on the floor. They're screaming. We're trying our best not to move him," the employee replied. "The child is awake."

Body cam video footage also obtained by WESH-TV shows the moment officers prepared to transport the boy to a hospital in Orlando as they secured the area.

Though officials did not initially reveal the boy's condition, a woman from Louisiana identifying as the boy's grandmother told NBC affiliate WVLA-TV the 6-year-old is now home recovering.

Following the incident, Fun Spot announced the roller coaster would remain closed while the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigate.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery," the park said. "The safety of our guests is our number one priority," the park said in a statement.