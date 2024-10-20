A battle of lights: Projection of “Trump 2024” sparks clash in Massachusetts

A light projection on a water tower in Hanson, Massachusetts, has earned the small town a spotlight of its own. And while it may not look like a problem during the day, once it gets dark, it's a battle of lights.

Town officials are fining a resident who has been projecting a political sign onto the town's municipal water tower, despite orders to stop. Officials have said they respect free speech but not when it appears the town is endorsing a political candidate -- so the town got their own projector, and people on both sides seem unhappy.

Donald Trump supporters from all over New England held a rally in Hanson Saturday to defend the town resident who officials say has refused to put into writing that he will stop blasting his political views on municipal property. Meanwhile, tax payers are also upset about how much this is costing the town to respond.

“We’re down here to support the guy who all he did was put a light on the tower," said a man named Anthony from New Hampshire. "All they had to do was fine him daily. They didn’t have to turn it into a nightmare.”

"Cause they’re wasting taxpayer money shining their spotlights onto the tower, so,” another man who turned out Saturday said.

Those supporting the man are also raising money to help cover the daily $100 fines he's accruing.

“I think they’re being immature," one woman said. "If they just left it alone, it’s only a few more weeks, come on grow up. You know, grow up.”

But despite political beliefs, others are frustrated by the taxpayer costs because the town bought their own spotlight to shine on the tower to dim the projection, regardless of whether or not the Trump endorsement is turned on. They're also paying highway department workers daily to turn that on and off.

Hanson Town Administrator Lisa Green said in a statement in part that the "The Town respects the 1st Amendment freedom of speech, however, the Town must enforce its bylaws."

"The Town is working to mitigate the cost to taxpayers as much as possible, including turning the lights on during regular business hours to reduce potential overtime costs," the statement continued. "We are working expeditiously with Town Counsel to try to resolve this matter."

Green previously said that the town, as a governmental entity, does not support political candidates or allow political signs on municipal property as it misleads the public into believing that the activity is sanctioned by or condoned by the town.

NBC10 Boston did ask town officials how much this is costing them per day but we haven't heard back yet. The select board has a meeting on Tuesday to discuss their next course of action.