LGBTQ

Three-Quarters of Americans Support LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Laws, Survey Shows

Broad majorities in nearly every religious group favor protections for LGBTQ Americans, according to new data from the Public Religion Research Institute

96220338
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

As the Senate prepares to vote on the Equality Act, a new poll released Tuesday indicates that an overwhelming majority of Americans across religious and political affiliations support anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people.

Seventy-six percent of adults favor laws that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations, according to the 2020 American Values Atlas of the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, or PRRI, which surveyed more than 10,000 adults in the U.S. from January 2020 to December.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Less than 1 in 5 (19 percent) opposed such protections.

U.S. & World

Boulder Shooting 3 hours ago

Victims ‘Monstrously' Killed in Boulder Supermarket Rampage Identified

coronavirus 10 hours ago

AstraZeneca May Have Included Outdated Information in Covid Vaccine Trial, U.S. Health Agency Says

Support was strongest among Democrats (85 percent) and independents (79 percent), but it also included a majority (62 percent) of Republicans.

Read the full story from NBCNews.com here

This article tagged under:

LGBTQ
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us