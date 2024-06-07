retail

TJ Maxx and Marshalls store workers now wearing body cameras

TJX Companies didn't share its policy of when the cameras are turned on, but a spokesperson says video footage is only shared upon request from law enforcement or in response to a subpoena.

By Staff Reports

Several retail chains are having some workers wear body cameras — similar to police officers — to help prevent theft.

TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, says the measure is also meant to keep customers and employees safe.

The cameras will only be used by trained employees, according to The Boston Globe.

