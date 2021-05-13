TODAY Exclusive: Liz Cheney Says ‘Bring It on' to Potential Trump-Backed Challenger

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Rep. Liz Cheney reflected on her place within the Republican Party shortly after Wednesday's vote by House Republicans to remove the Wyoming congresswoman from her position as House Republican Conference Chair, the party's third-ranking position in the House.

In a preview clip of Savannah Guthrie's exclusive interview with Cheney just after the vote, Cheney spoke to whether she's leading the opposition in exile within her party. The full interview will air Thursday morning on TODAY.

"I intend to be the leader — one of the leaders — in a fight to help to restore our party, in a fight to bring our party back to substance and principle and in a fight to make clear that we won't participate in the really dangerous effort that's under way," she said.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger addressed the media after House voted to remove Liz Cheney from her leadership position.

Asked whether her criticism of former President Donald Trump and the vote are "a battle for the soul of the Republican Party," Cheney said, "This is the opening salvo in that battle, and it's a battle we have to win because it's not just about the Republican Party. It's about the country."

She also addressed Trump's political team coalescing around a primary challenger to Cheney.

"Bring it on," she said.

The vote occurred after Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, rebuked Trump for his false claim last week that the 2020 election was stolen, calling his words "THE BIG LIE." She also voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

During Wednesday's conference, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, there was a speedy voice vote to oust her, lawmakers said after it occurred. The effort to remove Cheney has been cast by Republicans as a way to unite the party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when they will try to gain control of the House.

"We must be true to our principles and to the Constitution,” Cheney told fellow House Republicans before the closed-door vote, according to a source in the room. “We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy. Down that path lies our destruction and potentially the destruction of our country.”

After the vote, she added that if Trump tries to run again, "I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., rebuked the House GOP following their vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party’s leadership after voicing opposition to former president Donald Trump’s stolen election claims.

After the vote, Trump in a statement called Cheney "a bitter, horrible human being."

Cheney's criticism of the former president for his ongoing comments about the election has led to distress among some House Republicans concerned that fighting leadership could overshadow other priorities. On Monday, McCarthy wrote a letter backing the party's bid to replace Cheney with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Trump ally.

"Unfortunately, each day spent relitigating the past is one day less we have to seize the future," McCarthy wrote in the letter. "Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change. As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday."

In a speech Tuesday evening, Cheney called Trump's claims about the election a threat to democracy.

"I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy," she said. "The Trump Department of Justice investigated the former president's claims of widespread fraud and found no evidence to support them. The election is over. That is the rule of law."

According to a source close to Cheney, she has no plans to resign from Congress and intends to run for re-election.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., delivered a speech Tuesday on the House floor, ahead of a vote that seems certain to end with her removal from a House leadership position. “This is not about policy,” Cheney said. “This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar."

