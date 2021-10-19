California

Tom Morey, Creator of the Boogie Board, Dies at 86

Morey was praised for opening up the world of wave-riding to almost anyone

Tom Morey boogie board
Photo by Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Surfing legend Tom Morey, creator of the Boogie Board, has died. He was 86.

The California Surf Museum in Oceanside said in a published tribute that Morey died last week at Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills. Writing on Facebook, his son Sol asked for "good vibes" for his dad Oct. 12 before announcing his death two days later.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The board he created required few of surfing's ocean skills, and balance on one's feet wasn't an issue. It could be tossed into whitewater for an instant ride. And it was relatively cheap: Alter initially sold it for $37.

Morey died the week after the Oceanside City Council recognized 2021 as the 50th year since the Boogie Board was invented. He was on hand to accept a proclamation.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Trump Sues Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Committee in Bid to Block Records Requests

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Colin Powell Was Vaccinated Against Covid, But Suffered From a Cancer That Makes the Shots Less Effective

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

American Carissa Moore won the first women’s surfing shortboard event in Olympic history, taking down South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag.

This article tagged under:

California
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us