From the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, 2022 was a year of notable current events unlike any other.

Each year, Google releases its top-searched terms and phrases, sorted by categories like celebrities, events, athletes, food and culture.

The top Google searches of 2022 include the online game Wordle, election results, Ukraine and Taylor Swift tickets.

Here's a closer look at the breakdown by category, according to Google's Year in Search data.

Top Google Searches of 2022

Top Google News of 2022

During Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, she was not only the head of state for the United Kingdom, but she was also the head of state for 14 other countries. Now that King Charles III is in charge, his duty is to now try to hold them all together. LX News Political Editor Noah Pransky discusses this new change of power and the challenges King Charles III may face.

Most Googled People of 2022

Most Googled Actors of 2022

Most Googled Passings of 2022

The “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Golden Girls” star died weeks shy of her 100th birthday, according to her agent.

Most Googled Athletes of 2022

Most Googled Sports Teams of 2022

Most Googled Movies of 2022

Encanto Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick The Batman Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tom Cruise is back in San Diego for a red carpet event on the USS Midway for the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick!

Most Googled Songs of 2022

We Don't Talk About Bruno - Encanto Surface Pressure - Encanto Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras As It Was - Harry Styles

Most Googled Tickets of 2022