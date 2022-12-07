From the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, 2022 was a year of notable current events unlike any other.
Each year, Google releases its top-searched terms and phrases, sorted by categories like celebrities, events, athletes, food and culture.
The top Google searches of 2022 include the online game Wordle, election results, Ukraine and Taylor Swift tickets.
Here's a closer look at the breakdown by category, according to Google's Year in Search data.
Top Google Searches of 2022
- Wordle
- Election results
- Betty White
- Queen Elizabeth
- Bob Saget
- Ukraine
- Mega Millions
- Powerball numbers
- Anne Heche
- Jeffrey Dahmer
Top Google News of 2022
Most Googled People of 2022
Most Googled Actors of 2022
Most Googled Passings of 2022
Most Googled Athletes of 2022
Most Googled Sports Teams of 2022
Most Googled Movies of 2022
- Encanto
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Most Googled Songs of 2022
- We Don't Talk About Bruno - Encanto
- Surface Pressure - Encanto
- Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
- Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- As It Was - Harry Styles
Most Googled Tickets of 2022
- Disneyland tickets
- Bad Bunny tickets
- Taylor Swift tickets
- Phillies tickets
- Blink 182 tickets