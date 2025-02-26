Travel

3 American women found dead in hotel at Belize beach resort

The women were from Morocco but living in Massachusetts.

By The Associated Press

A file photo of the beach in San Pedro, Belize.
Getty Images, File

Three American women were found dead over the weekend in a beach resort in Belize, police said Monday, and officials were investigating the deaths as possible drug overdoses.

Belize police identified the women as 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, who were staying at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort. They didn't release additional details.

Housing staff attempted to contact them a number of times on Friday, after surveillance footage showed them entering their rooms Thursday night and not coming back out, police said in a statement. After staff received no response on Saturday morning, they used a master key to enter, and the women were found motionless.

The cause of their deaths remained unconfirmed. First responders said the women were found with froth on their mouths, suggesting a possible drug overdose.

Police reported no signs of forced entry or visible injuries and officers found snacks, liquids, vapes and other electronic devices in the women's room.

Police said they were still investigating.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TravelWorld news
