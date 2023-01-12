Officers responding to a shooting in New Mexico got a surprise when they found a tiger cub in a dog crate on Tuesday.

Albuquerque police found the Bengal tiger cub after following a trail of blood toward a trailer in the city’s southeast region, officials said.

After it was found, the cub was taken to the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo, where veterinarians deemed the little guy was in good health. The Biopark will serve as its temporary home until an investigation is done and a permanent housing facility is found, officials said.

New Mexico Game and Fish officials have been on the lookout for a different tiger, estimated to be one year old and weighing between 50 and 90 pounds, since August.

It is illegal to own a tiger as a pet in New Mexico.