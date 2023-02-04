Train Derailment in Eastern Ohio Causes Massive Fire, Prompts Evacuations

A train derailment in eastern Ohio caused a massive fire that lit up the skies for miles and forced several residents to be evacuated, officials said Friday night.

According to NBC affiliate WFMJ-TV, the train derailed and caught fire shortly after 9 p.m. in East Palestine, a town in Ohio not far from the Pennsylvania border.

Following the massive fire, residents within a mile of the accident were told to evacuate immediately. A shelter-in-place order was also issued for other nearby residents, according to a Facebook message posted by the city.

Video obtained by WFMJ showed a large fire and massive cloud of smoke that could allegedly be seen for miles.

Fire departments from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have been called to assist.

No injuries or fatalities are confirmed, WFMJ reported.