Trash Bag of Pot Flung Off NYC Roof Scatters on Sidewalk, Leading to Frenzy

A garbage bag allegedly full of pot that was flung off a Brooklyn rooftop in an apparent sale gone bad scattered onto the sidewalk, sending pedestrians scrambling to pick up marijuana earlier this month, police say.

The fracas started when a 29-year-old man allegedly brought the garbage bag to a rooftop on Eighth Avenue late the night of June 1 with the intent to sell it to some individuals. Those individuals had a gun, punched the 29-year-old and tried to steal the bag, which the 29-year-old then flung off the roof, authorities say.

Pedestrians picked up what they could off the sidewalk. It's not clear how much marijuana was allegedly in the bag.

The individuals who attacked the 29-year-old fled the building. He ended up with cuts to his face and bruising and was treated at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.