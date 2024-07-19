Treasury yields rise as investors weigh rate outlook

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as investors considered the path ahead for interest rates after the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials.

At 4:01 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over one basis point to 4.2000%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last less than one basis point higher to 4.4706%.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors digested remarks from Fed policymakers made throughout the week as they weighed the potential path ahead for interest rates.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

On Thursday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly indicated that she was still hoping for more data to provide evidence of inflation sustainably returning to the central bank's 2% target rate. There had recently been some good data, she noted, but said "we're not there yet."

Daly also suggested making monetary policy decisions was currently a fine balance and there were risks of cutting too soon, or waiting for too long.

Earlier in the week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank was "getting closer to the time when a cut in the policy rate is warranted," even as the "final destination" had not yet been reached.

U.S. & World

Technology 53 mins ago

What is Crowdstrike?

Russia 59 mins ago

Reporter Evan Gershkovich found guilty of espionage in Russia after trial widely seen as politically motivated

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also this week said that rate cuts would begin before inflation reaches the 2% target.

Fresh inflation data is set to be released next week in the form of the personal consumption expenditure price index, which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. This will be some of the last key data before the central bank meets at the end of the month.

Markets are widely expecting the Fed to keep rates unchanged this month, but traders were last pricing in an around 98% chance of a September rate cut, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us