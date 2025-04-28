Live updates: Trump to meet with House Speaker as Congress returns from recess

What to Know
- President Donald Trump will meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., today as Congress returns after a two-week recess to press forward with budget legislation.
- New polling by NBC News shows Trump's approval ratings in the low-to-mid-40s and indicates the president is losing ground on his handling of the economy as he marks the first 100 days of his second administration.
- China’s leaders are downplaying the potential impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war, saying they have the capacity to protect jobs and limit damage from higher tariffs on Chinese exports.
- The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will visit the White House. It's unclear if all members of the team will attend.
Trump will meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson today as Congress returns after a two-week recess. Follow along for live updates.