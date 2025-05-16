Live updates: President Trump set to end Mideast trip and return to Washington

What to Know
- President Donald Trump is on the fourth and final day of his Middle East trip. Today, the president plans to tour an interfaith site in Abu Dhabi before returning to Washington.
- The Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service are investigating a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey that several U.S. officials interpreted as calling for Trump's assassination, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.
- Trump said yesterday that the U.S. was "in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace" and "getting close" to securing a nuclear deal.
President Donald Trump will head back to the capital as House Republicans scramble to corral the votes needed to pass a massive bill for his agenda. Follow along for live updates.