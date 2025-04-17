Live updates: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni set to meet Trump amid trade standoff with Europe

What to Know
- Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House today.
- Meloni’s visit to Washington makes her the first European leader to meet the president since he announced tariffs on European imports earlier this month.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris for talks with European allies on U.S. efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
