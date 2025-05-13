Live updates: Trump travels to Saudi Arabia to kick off first major foreign trip

What to Know
- President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia today to begin his first major international trip of his second term. He is also scheduled to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week.
- The visit to the Gulf States comes at a crucial moment for diplomacy as U.S. officials work quickly to make trade deals following Trump's sweeping tariffs. U.S. and Chinese officials announced yesterday that they had reached an agreement to temporarily pause their reciprocal tariffs.
- Trump is also facing backlash over the administration's decision to accept a luxury jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One.
He is also scheduled to travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week. Follow along for live updates.