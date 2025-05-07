Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump officials to meet with China; interest rates to stay steady

Trump officials will meet with Chinese counterparts this weekend, while federal interest rates will be announced Wednesday.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

Trump officials will meet with Chinese counterparts this weekend. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us