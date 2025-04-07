Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Stock market continues decline following Trump's tariff announcement

European and Asian stocks continued to drop in a sign that the market turmoil from President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last week isn't letting up.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Traders continue to pull their money out of the stock market to President Donald Trump's aggressive and sweeping tariffs, in a sign that the major losses from last week are likely to extend into today's trading.
  • Chinese stocks dropped sharply, with investors there catching up after a public holiday Friday; European indexes plunged afresh with E.U. trade ministers meeting today to ready their first response to the Trump administration's levies.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will be seeking tariff relief when he meets with Trump at the White House today.
  • Trump will also host the 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House.

European and Asian stocks continued to drop in a sign that the market turmoil from President Donald Trump's tariff announcement last week isn't letting up. Follow live updates.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us