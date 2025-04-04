Trump Administration
Live updates: Stocks slide after worst day since 2020 as world leaders count the cost of Trump's tariffs

Countries seeking to sell goods to the United States will face taxes as high as 54% based on how the White House is calculating duties on U.S. exports.

U.S. President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Touting the event as “Liberation Day”, Trump announced sweeping new tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. on countries including China, Japan and India.
  • Fallout from the Trump administration's aggressive global tariff regime continues to hit global markets and frustrate geopolitics, with the president has shown no signs of backing down.
  • Long-standing U.S. allies across most of the world's largest economies reacted with a mixture of anger and despair as they vowed retaliatory tariffs and hinted at some of the measures they plan to use to soften the blow to their own economies.
  • Countries seeking to sell goods to the United States will face taxes as high as 54% based on how the White House is calculating duties on U.S. exports, as well as "nonmonetary" trade barriers in response to countries' doing such things as manipulating their currencies or serving as "pollution havens."

