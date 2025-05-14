Trump administration tasking FBI agents with immigration operations, memo shows

More agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are being tasked to perform immigration enforcement duties nationwide.

A memo obtained by NBC News shows 45% of all agents in the 25 largest field offices will shift focus to work on immigration full time. In Los Angeles, nine squads are slated to be created for Enforcement and Removal Operations targeting undocumented immigrants who’ve overstayed their visa, even if they have no criminal history.

This comes as the Trump administration proposes a 5% cut to the agency’s budget and requests from more than 600 FBI personnel to take early retirement.

“Instead of going after the real terrorists, we're going to be going after people that are cleaning our yards, taking care of our kids, who are processing food, who are harvesting vegetables and so on,” said Juan Jose Gutierrez of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition. “That's a very, very serious concern because who's going to take care of the larger national security? The FBI was designed to do just that.”

The White House’s increased focus on immigration has people in the community concerned for their wellbeing. Although local law enforcement agencies such as police departments and sheriff’s offices don’t perform immigration enforcement, immigrant advocates say community members are increasingly choosing not to report crimes.

“They are feeling incredibly vulnerable and it's not just those without status,” said Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California. “Folks who have visas, folks who are even legal permanent residents, we've heard of them being questioned and detained and harassed by federal enforcement.”