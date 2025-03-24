Live updates: Ukraine and U.S. teams to meet in Saudi Arabia

What to Know
- Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect U.S.-mediated talks Monday to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.
- Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks.
The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia a day before the indirect talks, Ukraine's President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said. Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire. Follow live updates here.