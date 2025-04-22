The advertising campaign by President Donald Trump's administration with a message centered on "criminals are not welcome," referring to illegal migration to the United States, reached Mexican broadcast television during prime-time hours, prompting a response from Mexican authorities.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday announced reforms to prohibit paid foreign "propaganda" following a broadcast television ad featuring U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaking against illegal migration.

"Today or tomorrow, [the reforms] will be sent to Congress so that no foreign government or entity of any foreign government can pay … to be able to broadcast these ads, this propaganda, that has a discriminatory message," Sheinbaum said during a Monday morning press conference.

For weeks, the commercial has been available in Mexico on digital platforms like YouTube, but since early April, it has been airing primarily on Televisa and other media outlets.

"Last week, a letter was sent to Televisa asking them to stop broadcasting it; it's against the law," a senior official from Mexico's Ministry of the Interior said.

But this Monday, at the express request of Mexican media, Sheinbaum addressed the issue and, throughout the day, garnered support from all political parties and the leaders of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies and the Senate against the U.S. campaign against illegal migration.

“If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally, don’t even think about it,” Noem said in a message, which aired on broadcast television during soccer games and prime-time audience programs.

It's a 30-second message, a shortened version of the original, lasting just over a minute. In it, Noem speaks about Trump's immigration plan and accuses previous administrations of allowing not only the illegal entry of migrants but also drug trafficking.

Sheinbaum will seek to revive a section of Mexico's Federal Telecommunications Law, which was repealed in 2014 during Enrique Peña Nieto's presidency (2012-2018). This will prohibit foreign governments from paying traditional media outlets or social networks to broadcast "propaganda" in Mexico.

Radio and television broadcasters "may not broadcast political, ideological, or commercial propaganda of foreign governments or entities, nor may they allow media outlets operating under [them to] be used for purposes that could influence internal affairs," the section states.

Sheinbaum announced that the government's National Council to Prevent Discrimination sent a letter to the media asking them to withdraw Noem's ad because it "contains a discriminatory message, attacks human dignity and could encourage acts of rejection or violence toward" migrants.

In early February, to avoid Trump's tariffs, Mexico launched "Operation Northern Border," with which Mexican authorities seized more than 24 tons of drugs, including 129.24 kilograms of fentanyl, according to reports from Mexico's Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection released in early April.