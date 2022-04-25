Trump Allies' Secret Work to Overturn 2020 Election Detailed in New Text Messages

A new tranche of text messages published Monday between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and allies of former President Donald Trump sent in the months after the 2020 election offer new insight into the efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

The text messages, obtained by CNN, help illuminate how far the Trump White House and its allies secretly tried to go to overturn the 2020 election, including failed efforts by Meadows to contact Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The 2,319 text messages were provided by Meadows to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. CNN did not say how it obtained the messages, some of which were published on the news organization's website.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.