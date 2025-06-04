Trump Administration

Trump announces travel ban affecting a dozen countries set to go into effect Monday

“I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people,” Trump said in his proclamation.

By Chris Megerian and Farnoush Amiri | The Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during a summer soiree on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump is resurrecting the travel ban policy from his first term, signing a proclamation Wednesday night preventing people from a dozen countries from entering the United States.

The countries include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

In addition to the ban, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, there will be heightened restrictions on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

