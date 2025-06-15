Trump Administration

Trump rejected proposal to kill Iranian supreme leader, U.S. official says

The rejection comes as Iran threatens to strike U.S. military installations if it continues to assist Israel in its defenses against Iranian airstrikes.

By Vaughn Hillyard | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump rejected a proposal from Israel in the last days to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a U.S. official told NBC News.

Earlier today in an interview on Fox News, Netanyahu did not directly refute the initial Reuters report about the proposed assassination attempt but dismissed “false reports” about discussions between the U.S. and Israel.

The rejection comes as Iran threatens to strike U.S. military installations if it continues to assist Israel in its defenses against Iranian airstrikes. In his Fox interview, Netanyahu asserted that U.S. military pilots continue to shoot down drones from Iran.

Reuters was the first to report about a plan to kill the Ayatollah.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:

