Russia-Ukraine War

Trump nominates top adviser Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia

The retired Army lieutenant general has been Trump’s top adviser on defense issues

By Fatima Hussein

NBC Universal, Inc.

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will nominate Gen. Keith Kellogg to serve as assistant to the president and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Kellogg, a retired Army lieutenant general who has long been Trump’s top adviser on defense issues, served as National Security Advisor to Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account, and said “He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!"

Kellogg's nomination comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its third year in February.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump appointments and nominees

Here are some of the people that President-elect Donald Trump has named for high-profile positions in his administration. Positions in orange require Senate confirmation.

Source: NBC News

Trump has criticized the billions of dollars that the Biden administration has poured into Ukraine. Washington has recently stepped up weapons shipments and has forgiven billions in loans provided to Kyiv.

The incoming Republican president has said he could end the war in 24 hours, comments that appear to suggest he would press Ukraine to surrender territory that Russia now occupies.

U.S. & World

NASA 11 mins ago

NASA astronaut Suni Williams shares her Thanksgiving plans in space — and says she's not ‘stranded'

Donald Trump 38 mins ago

Arizona man charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan aid package on Wednesday, which includes $95 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

For the America First Policy Institute, one of several groups formed after Trump left office to help lay the groundwork for the next Republican administration, Kellogg in April wrote that “bringing the Russia-Ukraine war to a close will require strong, America First leadership to deliver a peace deal and immediately end the hostilities between the two warring parties.”

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarDonald Trump
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us