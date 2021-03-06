White House

Trump Lawyers Tell GOP to Stop Using His Name and Likeness for Fundraising and Merchandise

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

  • Former President Donald Trump's lawyers sent cease-and-desist letters to three of the largest GOP fundraising groups, a Trump advisor confirmed to NBC News.
  • Trump's lawyers asked the RNC, NRCC and NRSC to stop using the ex president's name and likeness in fundraising appeals and merchandise.
  • Since Trump left office in January, the organizations have repeatedly referenced him in emails seeking donations.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers sent cease-and-desist letters to three of the largest GOP fundraising groups on Friday, a Trump advisor confirmed to NBC News.

Trump's lawyers asked the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee to stop using the ex president's name and likeness in fundraising appeals and merchandise.

Since Trump left office in January, the three fundraising groups have repeatedly referenced him in emails seeking donations. However, Trump was reportedly upset that his name was being used without his approval by groups that had helped Republicans who voted to impeach him.

The cease-and-desist notices come just days after Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference. In his speech, he called for unity, while also attacking a number of top Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, and other lawmakers who voted in favor of his impeachment and to convict him.

"Get rid of them all," Trump said during his speech. "The RINOs that we are surrounded with will destroy the Republican Party and the American worker," Trump said at the time, using an acronym for "Republicans in name only."

Politico first reported the news.

