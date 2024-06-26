Trump Media closes up nearly 8%, continuing post-sell-off rally

By Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

Anna Barclay | Getty Images
  • Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group closed up nearly 8% on Wednesday, adding to the stock's post-sell-off rally.
  • The stock initially sank more than 6% mid-morning but closed up 7.92% at $39.25 per share Wednesday with a market capitalization of nearly $7 billion.
  • Trump Media, which trades under the ticker "DJT," plummeted nearly 50% in the three weeks following the felony conviction of former President Donald Trump, Trump Media's majority shareholder.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group closed up nearly 8% on Wednesday, adding to the stock's post-sell-off rally.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The stock initially sank more than 6% mid-morning but closed up 7.92% at $39.25 per share on Wednesday.

Trump Media, which trades under the ticker "DJT," plummeted nearly 50% in the three weeks following the felony conviction of former President Donald Trump, Trump Media's majority shareholder.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The sell-off continued last week after the Securities and Exchange Commission declared the company's registration of additional shares effective, which sent the stock tumbling in after-hours trading on June 18.

Shares of Trump Media closed at $26.75 last Thursday, its lowest level since April, but began rebounding on Friday. By Tuesday, the stock had surged more 36% from Thursday's close, and Wednesday's move brings its recent gains to more than 45%.

The stock is still down 23% from Trump's conviction on May 30.

U.S. & World

Food & Drink 3 mins ago

Starbucks debuts fruity energy drink less than two months after Panera discontinues highly caffeinated Charged Lemonade

LGBTQ 26 mins ago

LGBTQ elders struggle with health care, housing and isolation

Trump Media, the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, started publicly trading on March 26 after merging with a special purpose acquisition company. Its wild swings since then — like Wednesday's — have often come without a clear reason.

In its latest earnings report filed in May, the company disclosed a net loss of $327.6 million and total revenue of $770,500 for the first quarter of the year. Truth Social has struggled to maintain its user base, and the company recently warned investors that a change in usage from its most well-known user — Trump — could have a "a material adverse effect" on the platform.

The former president owns nearly 65% stake in Trump Media, but he cannot sell any of his 114,750,000 shares until a post-merger lock-up period ends in late September.

Trump Media's market capitalization stood at nearly $7 billion at Wednesday's close.

News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us