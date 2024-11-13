Donald Trump

Trump picks Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary

Hegseth deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Minnesota in 2012 before joining Fox News.

By The Associated Press

Pete Hegseth.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has chosen Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary.

Hegseth deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Minnesota in 2012 before joining Fox News.

“With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump said in a statement. “Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy."

Donald Trump has vowed to take action on various issues on his first day in office.
This is a developing story

Copyright The Associated Press

